GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, said that “there is no question of Assam parting ways with India”.

This was stated by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while delivering his Independence Day speech in Guwahati on Monday.

Although, the Assam CM did not mention ULFA-I in his speech, it was evident that he was referring to the Paresh Baruah-led outfit.

“The last three days have been a lesson for all those who were dreaming about sovereignty. People of Assam gave a befitting reply to those dreaming about sovereignty,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam has always been a part of India since time immemorial. So there is no question about discussing the non-issue of sovereignty,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also urged the ULFA-I to return to the negotiations table keeping aside their demand for sovereignty.

“Assam do not want to part ways with India. Assam connects itself with the tricolour,” he added.

“Assam government has also observed ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’. Today we have taken a pledge that we will not allow India to be again affected by any secessionist movement. We’ve taken a resolve to make non-voilence a mantra of our life,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.