KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has urged all the negotiating parties, involved in the Naga peace process, to “rise above differences” to reach an early solution.

“I urge negotiating parties to listen to the voice of the people. Rise above the differences and hear the cry of the people for a solution,” Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said.

Rio made this statement during his Independence Day speech at Kohima in Nagaland.

“The negotiating parties have worked hard and will continue to work hard till all issues are resolved,” stated Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

He also urged the people of the Nagaland to be patient in regards to achieving a solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

“We are mindful of the unresolved issues. Our people have been waiting patiently and expectantly for a final solution to the Naga political issue,” said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

He added: “Naga people want an early, inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution.”

“I appeal to the Naga people to be patient and accommodative,” Rio said.