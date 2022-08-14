Dimapur: Nagaland and Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said Nagaland has been and will ever remain an integral part of India.

Extending greetings to the people of Nagaland on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Sunday, Mukhi said: “In order to make a glorious Nagaland, we must prioritise developing our most precious human resource which unfortunately has suffered a relative decline in recent decades. We must eliminate illicit gangs and guns and institutionalised corruption from the state.” He appealed to all the Nagas not to lose hope but instead believe in their ability to achieve individual potentials and build a great nation.

“Today, as we stand on our 75th anniversary of Independence, we can reflect on our achievements with pride and hope, knowing that despite the challenges, setbacks and despair, the combined efforts of dedicated and hard-working Nagas have laid a foundation on which we can build a brighter future for our country,” he said.

Mukhi said in the story of India’s resurgence Nagaland cannot be left behind.

“Preserving our unique cultural identity, we must break the colonial miasma and march in step with the rest of the country in our journey of shared prosperity,” he told the Naga people.

Noting that Nagaland is rich in natural and human resources, he said being at the gateway of South-East Asia offers the state unique geo-economic opportunities.

“We have to build robust and equitable health and education sectors to ensure healthy, skilled and well-educated citizenry. We have to build modern connectivity infrastructures – both physical and digital. We have to build a healthy ecosystem of investment and entrepreneurship,” Mukhi stressed.

Calling the youth of Nagaland the future of the state and the country, he said their march into the future has to keep pace with the change around and it cannot be by looking into the rear-view mirror.

“Maintaining strong emotional and cultural bonds with your custom, tradition and identity and overcoming the narcissism of minor differences, you have to race ahead keeping pace with time, technology and contemporary realities,” he added.

The governor congratulated the people of the state for responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to hoist the national flag in every household. He also complimented the state government for taking the initiative to achieve the campaign.