IMPHAL: Proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) observed its ’10th Indian Colonialism Resist Day’ on Wednesday.

The day is observed in commemoration of excesses and oppressive activities allegedly perpetrated by the Indian military forces behind black laws being enforced in this sensitive border state.

A statement issued by the outfit’s charge-de-affairs, publicity, and propaganda, Leibaak Ngaakpa Luwang stated that the day is being observed since 2014 at its central headquarters, general headquarters, tactical headquarters, transit camps, training centres, and other departments.

Also read: Manipur | Bomb hoax creates sensation in Imphal West on raising day of PREPAK

The PREPAK is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland.

It came into existence on October 9, 1977.

Calling upon people to stand united and raise their voice against atrocities committed by Indian forces against civilians in Kangleipak (Manipur), the outfit observes that as long as continues to be part of India and adopt foreign culture and tradition, the people of Manipur will remain as slaves without the sense of ownership.

Also read: Manipur government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered militants an ’eyewash’?

It also asserted that in the aftermath of the alleged annexation of the princely state of Manipur in 1949 by the Indian Union, the tradition of protecting and preserving forests has disappeared to a great extent.

Also read: Manipur: PREPAK claims responsibility for January 25 bomb blasts

Satellite images have focused that Manipur lost over 190 square km of forest cover during the last three years losing 18 hectares of forest cover in a day and one square Kilometre in a week.

Appealing to all to raise the slogan ‘Go back, Indian military forces’, the statement read that the people of the state can be saved only after the Indian military forces are driven away from the soil of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: PREPAK militant held with arms near Imphal