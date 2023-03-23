Imphal: Three active cadres of two proscribed insurgent groups were arrested along with some incriminating documents and three mobile phones in this sensitive border state on Thursday in Imphal West in Manipur, the police said.

In an operation carried out by the Imphal West District police at Larenkabi Maning Leikai under the Lamsang police station, two active cadres of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – PRO (PREPAK-PRO) were arrested with some incriminating documents and two mobile phones, the police asserted.

The arrested cadres were identified as Chandam Chandramani Singh, alias Gambhirsingh, 45, and Sorokhaibam Khamba Meitei, 46, both residents of Lairenkabi village.

The arrest of Ch Chandramani led to the arrest of S Khamba. Following this, some incriminating documents and two mobile phones were recovered from them, the police stated.

Ch Chandramani disclosed to the police that he had worked under the command of one Khambaton for about one year.

He had also been in police custody in 2001 while he was a cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

The police said that they were responsible for launching extortion campaigns in the heart of Imphal city for the past few years.

Both the arrested cadres and seized items were handed over to the Lamshang police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.

In another joint operation, Assam Rifles and Bishnupur district police commandos arrested one active cadre of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), whose name has not been revealed, in an operation at a hiding place at Kumbi in the southern part of the state on Thursday.

The arrested person along with the recovered items was handed over to the Kumbi police station for necessary legal proceedings.