IMPHAL: An alleged smuggler has been arrested along with drugs and a car in a joint operation at an area of Imphal East district of Manipur on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.



The smuggler later identified as Md Iriyas Khan alias Sana, 23, was allegedly transporting 2.57 grams of heroin after it had been smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar through the international Moreh border, the police informed.



The heroin worth around Rs 30 lakhs at local street value was recovered when a joint team of the Imphal West district police and Heingang police carried out a frisking and checking operation on Wednesday night, the police stated.

The operation was launched under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East District Kshetrimayum Shivakanta at around 7.30 pm at the Kairang bride under the Heingang police station, the police stated.



The alleged smuggler has cunningly concealed the illegal drugs in 21 foreign-made soap cases under his vehicle seat, the police asserted.



The arrested smuggler Md I Khan from Irom Mathak Leikai of Thoubal district of Manipur has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested smuggler, the seized drugs, and impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Heingang police station for further legal actions, the police added.