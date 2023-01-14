Imphal: Assam rifles and Manipur police in a joint operation have arrested a cadre belonging to the proscribed rebel outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in Thoubal district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs about a few members of the PREPAK loitering in the Phundrei area in Manipur’s Thoubal district, a combined team of Commandos of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles troops launched a joint operation on Friday night, said an official.

During the operation, a hardcore cadre of the PREPAK identified as Manglem Meiteis Budhi, 36, was arrested from a hideout at Phundrei Awang Leikai village, about 37 km from Imphal, he said.

One .32 pistol, a magazine and two rounds of ammunition were found on him.

The arrested insurgent is the son of N Kalama Meitei, a resident of Heirok Part-III Ngarouthen Khuman Leikai of Thoubal district.

The arrested cadre is being interrogated by police.