Imphal: Troopers of the Assam Rifles apprehended on Saturday an Overground Worker (OGW) of the banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Pro group, an official source said.

Loktak Battalion of the Headquarters, Inspector General of Assam Rifles – South apprehended an OGW of the banned outfit PREPAK(PRO) in an operation at Litanpokpi village under Saiton PS in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Saturday, AR said in a statement.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation concluding with the apprehension of the overground cadre, an official said.



The apprehended OGW was handed over to Phougakhao Ikahi Police Station, Bishnupur for further investigation(s), the statement added.