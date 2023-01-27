Imphal: Proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, (PREPAK), on Friday, claimed responsibility over serial bomb blasts that occurred at three different locations across the state causing injuries to six civilians including a tribal woman.

In a statement, Mangal Khuman, Publicity Officer, Department of Publicity and Propaganda, (PREPAK), stated that as usual opposing the celebrations of the Indian Republic Day, the outfit planted bombs at five different places to which there were explosions in three different locations at Ukhrul bazaar, Wangkhei bazaar and Iron bridge connecting Khurkhul and Sekmai in Imphal West district.

Four persons including a woman injured in the blast at Ukhrul bazaar on the eve of the R-day celebration and a boy working in a hotel at Wangkhei bazaar also sustained a minor injury on Thursday late evening.

Also Read: 60 more villages to be included in BTR, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Prepak also expressed unhappiness for causing injuries to the civilians and prayed for their early recovery from the injuries. With regards to the blasts at Ukhrul bazaar on January 25 evening, the Prepak ruefully stated that because of the mistake in timer setting in the bomb, there happened casualties to 4 individuals at Ukhrul bazaar.

Meanwhile, MK Preshow Shimray former Deputy Speaker of the Manipur Legislative assembly and also spokesperson of the BJP Manipur Pradesh has visited and inquired about the health condition of Manaowon (female) 49 years from Ukhrul district who is recuperating from splintered injuries, She is giving treatments at the state government run JNIMS Hospital. MK Preshow Shimray also rendered financial assistance to Manaowon.

Also Read: Assam | CM Himanta Biswa Sarma appeals ULFA-I to shun violence, return to mainstream

Several organizations including the powerful Tangkhul Naga Long condemned the blast and reiterated the appeals to all outfits not to repeat the bomb planting at crowded places.

Notably, the Prepak is fighting for the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty once it had had. Manipur enjoys as a nation before merging with the Indian union. The state merged with the Indian Union in 1949.