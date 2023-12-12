IMPHAL: Women in Manipur, who are aged 40 or above, will receive an annual assistance of Rs 6000 from the state government.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday (December 12).

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that the state government will provide Rs 500 per month to the women aged 40 and above.

He said that this assistance will help the women in managing their family needs.

“We are going to provide Rs 500 to women aged 40 and above. Many schemes have been launched by the state government but part of the women’s section has been left out mainly from the 40 years to the 60 years, even though we are covering 40 years and above,” the Manipur chief minister said.

The new scheme has been named Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang.

“Through financial assistance and resources, the Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang scheme aims to empower women, fostering economic independence and contributing to their overall well-being,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The scheme is aimed to benefit approximately 4 lakh women in Manipur, who are above the age of 40 years.

The scheme will help these women by providing them with crucial support for their diverse livelihood pursuits, said Biren Singh.

Don’t interfere in internal matters of Manipur: CM Biren Singh to new Mizoram chief minister

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asked the new CM of neighbouring Mizoram Lalduhoma to not interfere in the internal matters of Manipur.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has asked Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma to not express views in matters that does not fall under his constitutional limits.

This statement from the Manipur chief minister came in response to Mizoram CM’s recent remarks over reported maltreatment of tribal people residing in Moreh, Manipur.

“Instead focus of bringing back peace in Manipur,” CM Biren Singh asked Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this remark while attending the Nupee Lal Numit event in Imphal that was held to remember the bravery of two women from the state, who fought against the British.

“I never said anything when there was the Bru issue in Mizoram. So, it would be inappropriate for the new Mizoram CM to speak on matter of Manipur, which he does not have full knowledge about,” said CM Biren Singh.

On the other hand, the Manipur chief minister said that chief ministers of all the Northeast states have agreed to extend assistance for the early restoration of peace in this strife-torn state.

The CM stated that he stays in touch with his counterparts in other Northeast states on matters related to the present law and order situation of Manipur.

Biren Singh continued that they (CMs of Northeast states) expressed their willingness to extend all possible assistance in restoring peace in Manipur.

However, a state should not interfere in the internal matters of others, the Manipur CM added.