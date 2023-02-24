Imphal: Assam Rifles and Manipur police in a joint operation arrested one suspected cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) in Chandel district of the state on Thursday, an official source said on Friday.

Sajik Tampak Battalion of Assam Rifles along with police launched an operation and apprehended an active UNLF (K) insurgent in Chandel District of Manipur on Thursday, a defense statement said.

Based on the specific input about a UNLF (K) cadre crossing IMB from an area in Sajik, the troops of Assam Rifles undertook a joint operation with the police which led to the apprehension of an active UNLF (K) insurgent at Chandel District, the statement said.

The arrested individual has been handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, the statement added.