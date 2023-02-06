Imphal: Two cadres belonging to the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and an activist of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have been arrested in Manipur along the Indo-Myanmar border, a defence press release said on Monday.

Troops of Assam Rifles based on specific input regarding the movement of suspected rebels launched an operation on Sunday at Permanent Vehicle Check Post in Khudengthabi under Moreh police station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The operation led to the apprehension of two insurgents including a female cadre, who were found travelling in a local Taxi.

They were handed over to Moreh Police Station for further investigation, the statement said.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles (South)’s Sajik Tampak Battalion apprehended a cadre of UNLF from the Serou area in Manipur’s Kakching district on Monday, another statement said

Based on specific input received from its own intelligence team, the troops of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with a team of Manipur police commandos which led to the apprehension of the cadre.

The apprehended cadre was handed over to Sugnu Police for further investigation, the statement added.