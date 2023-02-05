Imphal: Two cadres belonging to different proscribed militant outfits have been arrested in separate operations conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police commandos, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence input provided by the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles(South), joint operations were launched with Imphal East Police.

During the operation, one active cadre of the proscribed group Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) was apprehended, from Ahallup Thongkhong, Imphal East district on Friday night, a defence press statement said.

The apprehended insurgent was actively involved in recruitment, extortion, and carrying out other subversive activities in the valley on behalf of the proscribed group, the statement said.

Assam Rifles Loktak Battalion in an operation apprehended an active cadre of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) near Laingoubi Chingya Leikai Market Shed, Kumbi, Bishnupur on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with a team of police commandos which led to the apprehension of the active cadre.

Some incriminating documents and a mobile handset were recovered from them, official sources said.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to the respective Police stations for further investigations, the statement added.