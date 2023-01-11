Imphal: A cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front, (UNLF) was apprehended in an operation in the southern part of the state and he was later handed over to the Manipur police for further necessary action, a defence wing press statement said.

Phundrei Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) with the support of the Manipur police apprehended a UNLF Cadre from a hideout at Umathel Bazaar, Waikhong in Kakching District on Tuesday.

Based on specific intelligence input received regarding the presence of suspected UNLF cadre in Umathel Bazaar, Waikhong in Kakching District in the southern part of the state, a joint operation by Phundrei Battalion and Commando representative from Waikhong police station was launched which resulted in the apprehension of one cadre of the UNLF named Self Styled Sergeant Major Hemam Nungshiba alias Maniton from Umathel Bazaar.

The apprehended insurgent was involved rampantly in unlawful activities of the proscribed group in the district.

He was handed over to Waikhong Police Station for further legal proceedings, the statement added.