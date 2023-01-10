Imphal: A girl suspected to be a foreign-trained insurgent was arrested by the security forces and Manipur police from a hideout of the Pundongbam Lamkhai in Manipur’s Imphal East District on Monday.

The police informed that on the basis of specific intelligence inputs provided by the 16 Assam Rifles Batallion and Central Reserved Police Forces, the women police of the Porompat Police Station and the special commandos unit posted at Khabeisoi under the overall supervision of Th Krishnatombi, Superintendent of Manipur police, Imphal east district arrested the self-styled corporal of a valley based underground outfit at around 10 am.

The arrested insurgent was later identified as Sagolsem Naobi alias Roma alias Maipakpi, aged 25, daughter of S Lukhoi, a resident of Pundongbam Awang Leikai in Imphal East district.

Based on input given by her after interrogation, the police found that Naobi underwent basic military training at a base camp inside Myanmar.

She is working under one self-styled captain namely Medam Panthoi. Naobi joined the outfit in 2007.

Police refused to disclose which insurgent group she belonged to. But she was handed over to the Lamlai police station for further necessary actions, the police added.