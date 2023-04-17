IMPHAL: A combined team of the Manipur Police arrested two alleged drug traffickers and recovered 48 grams of high-quality heroin in an operation on Sunday, according to a police report issued on Monday.

Based on input from different sources that drug smugglers are trying their shady business at an area of Kshetrigao, about 4 km from Imphal, the joint team of the Imphal East District Police and Porompat Police station launched an operation at around 2 pm on Sunday, the report stated.

The operation carried out under the supervision of the Imphal East District Superintendent of Police, S Ibomcha was fruitful when the team intercepted a Maruti car at a general area of the Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai about 4 km from Imphal.

Upon searching and checking the vehicle white in colour along with the two occupants, the police recovered the illegal drugs concealed in a polythene bag under the seat of the vehicle.

When the bag was opened, four soap cases were found.

Inside it, the illegal drugs weighing around 48 grams have been recovered from them.

The confiscated items have been confirmed as high-quality heroin powder smuggled into the state from Myanmar through international Moreh, the report confirmed.

The arrested traffickers later identified themselves as Md Raji Khan, 35, and Md Abdul Sahir alias Sanoi, 27, both from Lilong Tairen Makhong village in Thoubal district.

The arrested persons along with the seized items and impounded vehicle have been handed over to the Porombpat police station after being registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

