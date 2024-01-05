Imphal: Manipur police have apprehended three suspected Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon group)’ suspected of involvement in extortion activities across the state’s valley regions.

The arrests, carried out by a joint team of security forces, come amid ongoing investigations into the outlawed KCP-Noyon group’s alleged involvement in such crimes.

Acting on intelligence reports, security forces raided a hideout in the Valley district, leading to the apprehension of the three suspects.

They are identified as Md. Imtiyaz Khan (21) alias Angouba, Thokchom Romeshchandra Singh (33) alias Ayangba, and Md. Salim (30), all residents of Imphal East district.

Investigations revealed that the individuals are allegedly linked to the KCP-Noyon group, with Romeshchandra Singh holding the rank of Sergeant and being considered a key figure within the outfit since 2007.

The detainees are suspected to have been involved in extorting money from various establishments, including shops, pharmacies, godowns, and fuel stations.

A case has been registered at Heingang Police Station to facilitate a comprehensive investigation, including identifying potential accomplices of the arrested individuals.

Authorities have assured the public of their commitment to curbing illegal activities and bringing those responsible to justice.