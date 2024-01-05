IMPHAL: Manipur defeated Meghalaya in the final match of the U-16 Vijay Merchant trophy (plate group) on Friday (January 05).

Manipur beat Meghalaya by an innings and 35 runs.

The final between Manipur and Meghalaya was played at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

The three-day match began on Wednesday with Meghalaya winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Meghalaya were bowled out for 111 runs only in their first innings.

Later, Manipur amassed 293 all out in their first innings.

In the second innings, Meghalaya were knocked down for only 147 runs.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed delight at the victory of the team from the state.

“Our players continue to script history and instil immense pride in our hearts,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

He said: “Manipur has emerged victorious in the maiden championship at the BCCI Men’s Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 (Plate Group) by defeating Meghalaya in the final at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur.”

“Extending heartiest congratulations to the team for the historic win, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” the Manipur CM added.