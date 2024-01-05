SHILLONG: The demand for amnesty by the Meghalaya-based Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for its leaders is under “serious consideration” and is likely to be granted.

This was stated by Meghalaya cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday (January 05), while speaking to media persons in Shillong.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya government has urged the HNLC to re-consider its decision to pull out from the peace negotiations.

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya minister, Paul Lyngdoh, said that the state government is actively addressing the situation.

“We have only seen the reports in the media; officially, they have not been communicated,” Meghalaya cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh said.

However, the Meghalaya minister appealed to the HNLC “not to pull out of the peace talks”.

He said that “a lot of ground has been covered with hope that both sides will prevail” in actively participating in the talks and reaching a solution.

Earlier, the banned Meghalaya-based outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) pulled out of the peace talks with the central and Meghalaya government.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government,” HNLC chairman-cum C-in-C, Bobby Marweiñ and general secretary, Saiñkupar Nongtraw stated in a letter to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The letter, dated December 31, 2023, was sent to the MHA through AK Mishra, advisor of the MHA for Northeast.

The HNLC said that the decision to pull out of the peace talks was taken by the outfit “due to the unfortunate circumstances that our general demands have not been met”.

“We have concerns that if these fundamental issues remain unaddressed, our political demands will also be dismissed,” the HNLC leaders stated.

“We feel compelled to persist in our armed struggle,” the Meghalaya-based banned outfit stated.