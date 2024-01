IMPHAL: A senior journalist in Manipur has reportedly been detained by the police in Imphal.

Editor of Hueiyen Lanpao newspaper in Manipur – Dhanabir Maibam – has been detained by police.

Maibam was detained by the police in Imphal city of Manipur on Friday (January 05).

The exact reason for detention of the journalist is not known yet.

However, it is believed that the journalist was detained for a news item published in the newspaper.

(More details awaited)