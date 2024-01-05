Manipur: Massive fire reported in Imphal, several houses gutted

Guwahati: In what appears to be an accidental fire, nine houses in the Checkon area in Manipur’s Imphal East district were engulfed in flames on Thursday (January 4) night, raising significant concerns due to the location’s high security, heavily guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The area, densely populated by a mixed community primarily comprising the Kuki Zo, Nagas, Muslims and Meiteis already reeling under the impact of the ongoing ethnic clashes, experienced heightened security measures enforced by the CRPF.

Also Read: ‘Naga political solution delayed for oil exploration along Assam-Nagaland border’

Despite these measures, a catastrophic fire broke out, requiring over an hour for the fire brigade to douse the rising flames.

Also Read: Assam: Jorhat-Majuli ferries suspended as water level declines in Brahmaputra

Manipur, especially during the intense winter, commonly faces fire incidents attributed to the use of electric and local charcoal heaters for warmth within households.

Further details are to be updated.