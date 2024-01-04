Guwahati: At least five ferries operating between Nimati Ghat in Jorhat and Kamalabari Ghat, Majuli stood suspended due to a decline in the water levels of the Brahmaputra River in Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the decision to suspend the ferries was taken by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department after recording a sudden decline in the Brahmaputra’s water level.

Due to the declining water level, larger ferries had to be cancelled as they were at risk of being stuck in shallow waters or the riverbed.

According to reports, the ferries would be suspended till the water level gets back to normal or operating level.

Commuters who use the ferries are now using the smaller river boats to move between Jorhat and Majuli.