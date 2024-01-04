GUWAHATI: On the day the horrific accident was reported from near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam, two more road mishaps took place in Guwahati city.

Two major road accidents were reported from Guwahati city in Assam on Wednesday (January 04) evening.

According to reports, the first accident occurred in the Lalmati area of Guwahati city of Assam, where a woman was mowed down by a bus coming from the Jalukbari direction.

The woman was hit by the speeding bus when she was trying to cross the National Highway 37.

Later in the evening, a Mahindra Scorpio car heading towards Khanapara from Jalukbari lost control and hit a man.

The victim man has been identified as Sujit Kumar.

Kumar sustained injuries in the accident.

Reports claim that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol, when the accident took place.

Moreover, two persons, who were travelling in the car also sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured persons, including the victim, were taken to the hospital for treatment.