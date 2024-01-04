GUWAHATI: Four persons, who were critically injured in the horrific Dergaon accident, have been shifted to the Gauhati medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati city of Assam.

According to reports, those shifted to the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam are: Kulumoni Saikia, Preeti Saikia, Mridul Saikia and Arup Saikia.

Notably, Kulumoni and Preeti are mother and daughter by relation.

All the four injured persons, who are shifted to the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam are stated to be undergoing treatment under expert medical advice.

The four injured persons had arrived at the GMCH from Jorhat medical college and hospital (JMCH) in the wee hours of Thursday (January 04).

Tragedy struck early in the morning on Wednesday (January 03) when a bus collided head-on with a truck near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

At least 12 people were killed in the accident at Balijan near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam, which includes five women and a minor boy, officials informed.

The bus with 45 picnic party passengers was heading towards Tinsukia, when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the under-construction national highway near Balijan area of Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

“Foggy conditions made matters worse,” a local resident said.

Around 45 persons were traveling in the bus from Kamarbandha to Tinsukia’s Tilinga Temple and Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel for a New Year picnic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of the deceased of the horrific Dergaon accident in Assam.

Moreover, Rs 50,000 will be handed over to those injured in the accident at Dergaon in Assam.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” PM Modi informed.

Announcing the compensation, PM Modi also said that he was “pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam”.

“Condolences to the bereaved families,” PM Narendra Modi said while taking to social media platform X on Wednesday (January 03).

He added: “May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The Prime Minister further said that “the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”