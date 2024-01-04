GUWAHATI: An employee of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has joined the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

The IIT-Guwahati employee, who reportedly ‘joined’ the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I, has been identified as Gautam Gogoi.

Notably, this is the first instance of a youth from the state joining the ULFA-I after the signing of the tripartite peace agreement between the pro-talks faction of ULFA and the central and Assam governments.

According to reports, Gautam Gogoi was working as junior technician at the IIT-Guwahati in Assam.

He hails from Amguri in Sivasagar district of Assam.

(More details awaited)