Guwahati: The tripartite peace deal between the Centre, the Assam government, and the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was signed in Delhi on Friday, bringing the curtains down on one of the biggest insurgent groups in the northeast region.

However, it should be noted that the ULFA (Independent) faction led by Paresh Baruah remains opposed to any such negotiations with the government.

The tripartite peace deal signed on Friday aims to address issues such as illegal immigration, land rights for indigenous communities, and a financial package for Assam’s overall development.

The country’s Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters in Delhi that the Centre will ensure all the reasonable demands by ULFA will be met in a time-bound manner, and ULFA as an organisation will be disbanded.

“We want to assure the ULFA leadership that their trust in the Centre to ensure the success of the peace process will be honoured,” Shah said, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing peace and stability to the northeast.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who sat beside Shah, said the peace deal with ULFA will solve the problem of insurgency in the region to a large extent.

However, it’s important to note that the other ULFA faction, led by Paresh Baruah and known as ULFA-I, continues to operate outside the peace process.

Baruah’s reported presence in Myanmar adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

Born during the Assam Agitation of 1979, the ULFA initially demanded a sovereign Assam. The upcoming MoS, however, is expected to address a broad spectrum of concerns.

Political, economic, and social issues plaguing Assam are likely to find solutions, alongside crucial measures like cultural safeguards and land rights for the indigenous population.