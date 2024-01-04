Guwahati: After the accident at Dergaon in Golaghat, Assam that claimed at least 12 lives, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the government will now set up a super speciality hospital at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Locals complained that the accident victims of the January 3 accident had to be shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati due to a lack of medical facilities at the JMCH.

Speaking to the health minister, the locals said that there were several issues with the medical facilities at the JMCH which have not been addressed for months.

A representative said that the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine had not been operative for over six months and people had to go out of the hospital and get an MRI from a private clinic that costs a lot.

Reacting to the queries, the minister claimed that they were working to solve such issues while not putting a proper timeline.

The minister said that since there were processes that are done at the international level, the upgrade and repairs of the hospital equipment are being delayed.

Mahanta further said the government is considering equipping the JMCH with a super speciality hospital unit.

He also claimed that the government is prepared to recruit doctors from outside irrespective of salary demands.

However, with the announcement, the minister did not exactly state how the issues related to damaged equipment or lack of facilities would be solved.

A local said that the only thing they got was assurance and not a solution.

The minister on multiple occasions claimed that they were discussing issues but not on how those would be solved.