The fixture for the ICC men’s cricket world cup 2024 has been announced.

The first match of the tournament will be played between host USA and co-host Canada on June 01.

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter is slated for June 09.

The India vs Pakistan match will played at New York in the United States.

New York is home to a sizeable population belonging to India and Pakistan origin.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland.

India’s schedule in T20 World Cup 2024 –

India vs Ireland on June 5 (New York)

India vs Pakistan on June 9 (New York)

India vs USA on June 12 (New York)

Meanwhile, England and Australia have been placed in Group B, along with Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

In Group C, New Zealand have been placed with West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, South Africa have been slotted in at Group D, with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

The group stage will be held from June 1-18, followed by the Super 8 matches which will take place from June 19-24.

The semi-finals of the tournament will take place on June 26-27, followed by the final on June 29.

The first semi-final will take place in Guyana and the second will be held in Trinidad.

The final will be played in Barbados.