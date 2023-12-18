Guwahati: At least three people were injured in three different shooting incidents across Manipur.

As per sources, a 35-year-old man was among three persons who sustained bullet injuries in different cases in Manipur.

The police said that Khuraijam Rajesh (35) of Kadangband Part-ll under Lamsang police station in Imphal West District suffered injury when a stray bullet hit his right ankle.

Also Read: Manipur CM calls for deepened ties with Assam

The incident happened while he was herding cattle around 3 pm on Sunday. The origin of the bullet remains unknown.

He was rushed to RIMS hospital for treatment, the police said.

Another person identified as Makakmayum Sanjit alias Agji (24) who runs a small hotel at Wangoi Oinam Sawombung, Imphal West was shot and injured by unknown gunmen on his leg at a place near Uchiwa bazaar.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 12 lakh seized from engineer’s residence in Barpeta

He was immediately taken for treatment at the JR Hospital in Imphal. Police said the case is under investigation. No one has claimed responsibility for the action so far.

Jamkhomang alias Mangboi Baite (25) got injuries on his upper limb and back when he was hit by a mortal shell believed to have been fired from the side of Tangjen Khunjao in Churachandpur district.

While he was injured with the shells hitting him, he was discharged after treatment and is out of danger.