Guwahati: The recent influx of 4,363 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Manipur’s Kamjong district, driven by the turmoil resulting from the military crackdown on rebel groups in Myanmar, poses a critical situation to create law and order in the state.

With over 398 km of porous border shared between Manipur and Myanmar, Kamjong district’s 104 km border lacks adequate fencing, allowing this significant surge of refugees into Manipur.

Primarily comprising Chin tribes with ethnic ties to the Kukis of Manipur, along with a small number of Myanmarese Meiteis, these refugees have sought shelter in Kamjong.

Efforts led by Naga People’s Front MLA Leishiyo Keishing have focused on providing essential necessities to these individuals who fled their homeland due to the perilous conditions arising from the military crackdown in Myanmar.

Government authorities have taken steps to record biometric details, aiming to identify the refugees, a move vital for future governmental programmes concerning Indian citizens like Aadhaar card issuance.

However, amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, the substantial and continuous influx of mainly Chin community refugees raises concerns, prompting the government to monitor the situation closely.

Acknowledging the humanitarian aspect, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasised the need to regulate this influx, ensuring that while shelter is to be provided on humanitarian grounds, the establishment of illegal settlements is to be prevented through mandatory biometric recordings and monitoring by government officials.

The influx of Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in the Kamjong district presents a complex humanitarian challenge amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict.

As efforts continue to provide shelter and necessities, the government’s vigilance in regulating and monitoring the situation remains crucial to maintaining law and order while addressing the needs of those seeking shelter.