Imphal: The influx of Myanmar nationals into the border areas of Manipur due to the war-like situation in the neighboring country has reached around 6,000 people (refugees) mostly children and women, according to the latest reports of the state government on Saturday.

There are reports of trespassing Myanmar nationals into Manipur at the border areas of Sajik Tampak and Behiang in the southern parts of Manipur.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh while speaking at a public function at Imphal on Saturday.

In the border districts of Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Tengnoual, which share a border with Myanmar in the eastern parts of Manipur over 4100 Myanmar refugees are taking shelter at different camps as of December 14, 2023.

However, the number of infiltrations has also been on the increase in the districts of Chandel and Churachandpur, the southern parts of the state.

In these districts during the past two to three days, about 2000 refugees have started taking shelter.

The chief minister who is constantly in touch with the central leaders has also stated that he had informed them about the prevailing situation of the state and directed the central and state forces to take adequate measures against the flooding of the Myanmar nationals in the state.

The CM also applauded and appreciated all security forces, and police in the State for their effort in tackling the present situation and in bringing back peace in the state.

Sometimes, misunderstandings creep up, but through joint efforts of all security forces, state police, and with the support of the people, the situation has improved, he added.