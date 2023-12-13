Imphal: Six masked men armed with guns ambushed and looted Rs 75,240 from two individuals travelling in a van in Imphal, Manipur.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the Khonghampat foothills, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

As reported in a complaint filed with the police, the unidentified assailants arrived in two unregistered vehicles – a Bolero and a Maruti 800 – and intercepted the unregistered Tata Magic van coming from Kanglatongbi towards Imphal on National Highway 102.

The van occupants, identified as Md Noorkhan (41) and Md Samir (18), both residents of Khumidok Umang Leikai village roughly 15 kilometres from Imphal, found themselves at the mercy of the armed attackers.

The masked men looted the entire sum of Rs 75,240 before fleeing the scene in their vehicles.

An FIR has been registered at the Sekmai Police Station.

An investigation has been initiated.