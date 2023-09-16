Guwahati: The ‘1 Million Heroes’, a global multi-platform entertainment brand has come up with an idea for sustainable livelihood for the internally displaced persons in Manipur.

Through the platform, the inmates lodged in relief camps are being trained in crocheting amigurumi doll-making for global marketing.

The platform is working at the Khangabok Relief Camp in Thoubal district which houses 210 people.

It is one of the five relief camps across Manipur where amigurumi doll-making training is being imparted to inmates, mostly women.

Laishram Geeta Leima (36), a mother of three, is one of the trainees pinning her hope on crocheting for the short-term livelihood of her family in these times of trouble.

She had to flee for safety when her village in Sugnu Awang Leikai in Kakching district was attacked by armed miscreants on May 27 this year.

Geeta sees a ray of hope in the art of crochet being easy to master, satisfying and productive as well.

“As we are here at this relief camp, we have no means of livelihood. The problem is compounded with having to look after my kids. During this dark time, we were trained to crochet amigurumi dolls as a livelihood alternative. I have almost mastered it. I am very happy that I have acquired this new skill,” said Geeta.

Describing the training program, doll artist and master trainer Utpala Longjam said, “The program is going on pretty well. Crocheting is not very difficult if you know the basics and most of them know the basics. All we had to do was teach them the pattern and the right way to go about it. They are picking it up pretty well.”

Agom Sangeeta Leima (48), another resident from Sugnu whose village was attacked on May 28 said, “The doll-making training has boosted my confidence by showing me a way to overcome my financial hardships.”

Contributing towards the rehabilitation of the inmates of the relief camps, the Manipur Commerce and Industries Department has assured that the state handloom and handicraft corporation will buy all the products made in the relief camps and give them money immediately.