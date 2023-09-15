Imphal: The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has registered 59 cases related to sexual crimes against women in the state, and handed over five of these cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The MSCW chairperson, Ulka Salam, said that the cases handed over to the CBI are related to crimes against women that took place during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

She further said that the MSCW is committed to ensuring that justice is served to all victims of sexual violence.

Of the 59 cases registered with the MSCW, 36 have been disposed of, 4 are pending, and 19 are still under investigation. The cases registered with the MSCW cover a wide range of crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

The MSCW has taken up cases from all over the state, with the majority of cases coming from Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The Commission has also registered cases against people from all social groups, including the General category, Manipuri Muslims, Scheduled Tribes, and Scheduled Castes.

The MSCW chairperson said that the Commission is working on a draft gender policy that will be submitted to the state government next month.

The gender policy is aimed at addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and ensuring that women and girls have equal rights and opportunities.