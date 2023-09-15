Who Said Boys Can’t Wear Makeup?, one of the first films in India to address the issue of gender-neutral fashion and men’s makeup, stars former top model Inder Bajwa.

The film, directed by Manipuri filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram, examines the stereotypes that are held about men in terms of what they ought to wear, behave, and appear like.

Bajwa, who has been wearing makeup since the beginning of his career, said that he is excited to be a part of this film, which he believes is an “extraordinarily sensible and essential initiative.”

“Boys and men can wear makeup. It is a part of my life, and I am proud to be a part of this film that celebrates self-expression and challenges gender stereotypes,” Bajwa said.

Laishram said that he made the film to confront deeply rooted gender stereotypes, especially in the area of grooming.

“We need to adopt a worldview that celebrates variety and understands that grooming is a personal form of self-care and self-expression,” he said.

In addition to Bajwa, the film also stars several other well-known figures, including Peden Ongmu Namgyal (Miss Diva Supranational 2017), Strela Thounaojam (Miss India 2023 2nd Runner Up), Bala Hijam (Manipuri Actress), Nimrit Kaur Alhuwahlia (Big Boss 16 Finalist and Indian Television Actress), Rajkumari Linthoisana (Miss Manipur 2016 2nd Runner Up), and John Oinam (Singer).

The film won the Best Multimedia Influencer Award at the Lifestyle Young Influencer Awards 2018 in Mumbai.