IMPHAL: A ‘One-day Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on Loktak Lake‘ has recommended for a long-term plan to conserve and preserve the Loktak wetland complex.

Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in the northeastern states of India is under serious threat from anthropogenic activities such as encroachment, pollution, and various unplanned developmental activities in and around the lake.

Also read: Manipur: Endangered deer species wanders into residential area near Loktak Lake

This was stated by many speakers while delivering their speeches in the meeting organized by Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and Manipur Technology Innovation Hub in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom (UK).

The meeting was held on Monday at the Lake Front Garden, Sendra, a part of the Loktak.

During the meeting, Dr Virginia Panizzo, Associate Professor and National Geographic Explorer, University of Nottingham (UK) deliberated on ‘Lake and river ecosystem response to pollution and climate change impacts: Recent evidence from sites across South East Asia’.

Also read: Manipur: Bike rally around Loktak lake on World Water Day 2023<br>

Hamish Duncalf -Youngson, British Geological Survey, and read out a paper on ‘Understanding human and climate change impact on Loktak Lake using lake sediments’.

K Jugeshwore Singh, Environmentalist and Honorary Wildlife Warden, Bishnupur district of Manipur on ‘Importance of waterbirds in the conservation of Loktak Lake’.

Ng Sanajaoba Meetei, Superintending Engineer/Wetland in-charge, LDA presented a paper on ‘Threats and challenges in conservation and initiative of LDA in the conservation of Loktak Lake’.

Also read: Manipur: Two hog deer poached in Loktak Lake

An interaction session of stakeholders was also conducted as part of the meeting during which the LDA Chairman M Asnikumar said that the government has approached the Asian Development Bank with a Detailed Project Report to rejuvenate the ecology of the lake and improve the livelihood of those dependent on the lake for sustenance.

Also read: Manipur: No-fly zone within 1 km radius of Loktak lake for G20

The meeting was attended by Dr Rajiv Kangabam, Lead, Manipur Technology Innovation Hub, representatives from community-based organizations of the Loktak Lake and catchment area, scientists of LDA, and members of Manipur Technology Innovation Hub, Imphal.

Also read: Manipur cabinet approves sustainable Loktak lake restoration project