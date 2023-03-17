Imphal: A horrific scene unfolded on the northern part of Loktak Lake in Manipur on Thursday when an official team discovered two hog deer killed with bullet injuries.

The team, led by Range Officer Ratankumar had been sent to investigate suspicions of poachers in the area.

Local villagers had reported that they had seen people with sophisticated weapons, including silencers, and hunting dogs, as well as primitive nets being used for trapping wild animals at night.

It appears that the poachers had been successful in their mission.

DFO Dr Rebecca Chanu said that these rare species, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, are in danger of disappearing from the State entirely if strict actions are not taken against those responsible for these malicious acts.

She urged the local authorities to take immediate action in order to protect the wildlife of the region.