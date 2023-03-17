Imphal: Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India is being protected and preserved in its pristine glory under the name and style of the “Sustainable Loktak Lake Restoration and Livelihood Improvement Project.”

To this effect with the flowing of foreign funding, the Manipur cabinet took a resolution on renaming Loktak Lake Eco-Tourism Project as Sustainable Loktak Lake Restoration and Livelihood Improvement Project.

The cabinet meeting was held with chief minister N Biren Singh in the chair, sources close to the CM told this correspondent.

The environmental condition of this lake is on the decrease after the commissioning of the National Hydro Power Corporation in 1983.

Loktak is a pulsating lake, with a surface area varying from 250 sq km to 500 sq km during the rainy season with a typical area of 287 sq km. The lake is located in the southern part of the state.

The project is being taken up with foreign funding for the beautification of Loktak lake one of the tourist destinations in the state, the sources said.

The new development comes after the state government has reportedly agreed on a proposal of Shiv Sena, Manipur. The Shiv Sena, Manipur unit has proposed for construction of nine ring roads around Loktak lake.

Shiv Sena Manipur unit senior vice-president M Tikendra said that the water body of this lake needs to be saved at any cost including its development into an eco-friendly tourist spot.

Developing roads around the Loktak lake will resource in preserving and promoting the lake as an eco-friendly tourist centre and hence the party is demanding the construction of nine ring roads around the lake.

Meanwhile, several organizations including the All Loktak Lake Area Fishermen Union Manipur (ALLAFUM) and Champu Khangpok Floating Village Welfare Committee (CHFLWC) supported the government’s project for the conservation of Loktak Lake which requires strong political will and urged the government to include its representatives at its meeting for the welfare of the fishermen and villagers scattering around the Loktak lake.

Notably, Manipur’s legendary hero Khamba and heroine Thoibi played their parts at the Loktak lake.