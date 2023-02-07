Imphal: In view of the movement of VVIPs and foreign delegates for the G20 meeting on February 18, flying drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles, and glider aircraft have been prohibited in the 1 km radius of the western parts of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India.

Lourembam Bikram, Deputy Commissioner, Bishnupur district of Manipur, in an order states, “As per the report submitted by Senior Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur District, the areas of 1 km the radius of Loktak lake, Ethnic Park, Moirangkhunou, Sendra, Indian National Army (INA) Head Quarter and INA complex, Moirang, and a distance of 1 km on both sides of the routes leading to the aforesaid locations of Bishnupur District are declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ in connection with the visit of the G-20 Summit Delegates scheduled to be held on February 18.”

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta

In another order, the DC states, “Many herds of cattle from nearby villages and Municipal areas of Bishnupur District are seen blocking the National Highway-02 and other main roads thereby causing inconvenience to the public as well as vehicles plying on the Highway and other roads.”

The order added, “Because of their undesirable presence, there is a likelihood/occurrence of road accidents or other mishaps and disturbances to the general public, particularly during the visit to the G-20 Summit Meetings in Bishnupur District.”

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh to get chopper connectivity from Wednesday

It added, “All concerned particularly the owners of such domesticated animals are informed to keep them in proper sheds or feed them at suitable grazing/pasture grounds under the supervision of a cattle herder in order to prevent any untoward incident/nuisance. Any person/owners violating information shall be liable to be punished under Section 8 B of the National Highways Act, 1956 read with Chapter-III of the Cattle-Trespass Act, 1871.”