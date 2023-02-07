Guwahati: Central PSU Pawan Hans Ltd is set to launch helicopter services in six routes connecting four major cities in Assam from Wednesday.

Connectivity on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh network will commence in this phase, said an official statement.

The operationalisation of these routes in the state will create ease of travel for the residents of the region and give a boost to trade and tourism, it said.

Pawan Hans Ltd has been awarded 86 routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in six states and the launch on Wednesday will be under its first phase.

Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added.

The scheme is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity, it added.