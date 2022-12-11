Imphal: As the Centre has planned to celebrate the G 20 presidency at various places across the country including in Manipur, the northeastern state is all set to host the event.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday attended a meeting on preparations for the G-20 Presidency through video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For hosting events of the G 20 Summit from February 15 to 17, 2023 at Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast, Chief Minister Biren Singh in a tweet said the meeting held at the Cabinet hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat was attended by Ministers and concerned officials of the State Government.

Known as a powerhouse of Sports, Manipur is also famous for its warm hospitality, the Chief Minister tweeted.

The pristine Loktak Lake is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Manipur and will be an important event site.

Also known for its floating circular swamps, which are called phumdis in the local tongue, the lake invites tourists from far and wide for its ethereal beauty.

Chief Minister Singh also appealed to the people to successfully host the site of the G-20 at Loktak.

In the recently concluded Manipur Sangai Festival, a huge number of tourists, both domestic and foreign including high-level dignitaries including India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Ambassadors of different countries also visited the lake.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has recently sent a holistic project report to Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the conservation of the lake as well as improving the socio-economic condition of people dependent on the lake.

Moreover, the Manipur government is pressing the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to approve its short-term plan for the Loktak called ‘Wise Use of Loktak.’

In the process of identifying appropriate sites for the creation of required infrastructure for the G-20 event, the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) is thoroughly and regularly reviewing the ongoing cleaning works in the lake.

An empowered committee, comprising three Cabinet Ministers, the Chairman of LDA, and officials of stakeholders Departments has been formed to determine the actual boundary of the Loktak Lake.

The committee will submit its report to the Chief Minister within three months.