Guwahati: The 23rd Hornbill Festival 2022 kicked off at Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Nagaland on Thursday. The 10-day Hornbill Festival will continue till December 10.

The festival offers a unique opportunity to visitors from across the globe to view all the Naga tribes, their culture and their distinctiveness in one place.

Organized by the Nagaland government, the Hornbill Festival is also popularly known as the ‘Festival of Festivals’.

India plans to showcase Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival during its G20 presidency. The G20 logo was displayed at the festival.



Here are some spectacular photos of the 23rd Hornbill Festival.

The 10-day festival began on the day Nagaland celebrated its 60th Statehood Day on Thursday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the inaugural function of Nagaland’s famous festival as the Chief Guest.

Foreign dignitaries were also part of the inauguration ceremony of the festival. Adrian Pratt, Public Affairs Officer and Director of American Center, Kolkata joined the festival as the guest of honor.

Diplomats were seen taking photographs and participating in cultural dances and festivities.



The daily cultural events include activities such as music festivals, photo fest, fashion shows, adventure sports, night carnivals, etc.

The festival is named after the Indian hornbill, which is often mentioned in the folklore of most of Nagaland’s tribes.

The festival celebrates Nagaland’s tribal culture and traditions.

The festival provides a glimpse of tribal culture, particularly in the exhibitions of paintings and dance performances.

Seven tribes from Eastern Nagaland boycotted the festival this year.