IMPHAL: An endangered deer species wandered into a residential area at Thoupokpi village, near the Loktak Lake in Manipur.

The deer wandered into the area in board daylight on Sunday (April 16).

The adult female hog deer was caught unhurt by the locals at around 10.30 am on Sunday when it entered the residence of Babudhon Singh, a local leader and also a former member of the Touokpi village ward.

After the endangered deer was lassoed and placed inside the Toupokpi community hall, the Manipur forest officials were informed.

DFO Rebica Soibam Chanu expressed gratitude to the locals of Toupokpi for handing over the rare deer species to the government authorities.

Later the hog deer locally known as Kharsa was vaccinated and released at Jawa Lamjao/Ashok, the northern part of the Loktak Lake.

According to Manipur forest department, the deer is one of the endangered species listed under Schedule 1.

It is also listed as globally endangered animal on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Its survival has been threatened by habitat loss, poaching and the snaring crisis, fuelled by humans.