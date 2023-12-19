Imphal: A 32-year-old man was shot dead by a rifleman on sentry duty following an altercation in Jiribam district of Manipur on Monday night.

The incident took at the Leingangpokpi Police Outpost of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Oinam Gandhi, 32, who missed the last vehicles on a security convoy for his travelling from Jiribam to Imphal on NH-37 and tried to enter the said police outpost to take shelter for a night.

However, an altercation broke out with a sentry on duty rifleman Loitam Arunta Singh, 38.

In the ensuing altercation, O Gandhi was shot dead at around 8:30 pm on Monday.

O Gandhi was a resident of Charangpat Denggi village, Manipur’s Thoubal district.

Police said that Loitam Arunta a rifleman of the Manipur Rifles, who was attached to the Thoubal Police Commandos was immediately detained.

His service weapon, an AK-47 rifle along with a few cartridges were also taken into police custody for further investigation.

The exact reason behind the altercation is not yet known.