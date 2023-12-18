Agartala: Two individuals from Assam were apprehended by Tripura Police in Churaibari for attempting to smuggle cannabis worth Rs. 25 lakh concealed within sofa sets from Agartala to New Delhi.

Churaibari is located on the Assam-Tripura Border.

The North Tripura District Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhanupada Chakraborty, credited the success to the establishment of 16 Naka points across the state by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha to combat drug trafficking.

The police, acting on credible information, discovered 150 kgs of cannabis hidden in a sofa set within a container truck during a raid.

The arrested individuals, Mujibor Ali and Jahangir Alam from Bongaigaon, Assam, were en route to Agartala from Delhi. Despite smugglers employing various techniques, regular checks in Churaibari have consistently thwarted their attempts, according to the SP.