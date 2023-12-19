Guwahati: Born in Tinsukia, Assam, Savitri Jindal the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group has become the richest woman in India, and has now surpassed steel magnate Laxmi Niwas Mittal to become the fifth wealthiest person in the country.

According to Bloomberg, 73-year-old Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $24.6 billion and she has overtaken software magnate Azim Premji.

Azim Premji of Wipro is in sixth position with a net worth of $24 billion.

For the Jindal Group, it is the flagship firm, JSW Steel, which contributed almost 30 per cent to her fortune.

While JSW Infrastructure adds another $4.8 billion to her fortune, others like Jindal Steel & Power and JSW Energy also account for about $4.6 billion each.

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, remains on top of the list of richest Indians with a total wealth of $92.3 billion.

Gautam Adani is in second position with a net worth of $85.5 billion followed by Shapoor Pallonji Mistry at $33.6 billion net worth.

In fourth position is Shiv Nadar of HCL with a net worth of $31.59 billion.

Savitri Jindal was born in Tinsukia, Assam in a Hindu family. She married Om Prakash Jindal in the 1970s, who had founded the Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate.