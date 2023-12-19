Imphal: Around 30 persons sustained injuries in a group clash in and around Thingkangphi village of Churachandpur district on Monday night and the District Magistrate has imposed Cr. P.C 144 (2) for two months till February 18, 2024, to control the tense situation, an official source said on Tuesday.

The clash between the two communities —Kukis and Zomis broke out when the latter tried to attach a flag of the Zomi community at a memorial stone at Thingkangphi village, Churachandpur at around 9:15 pm on Monday, the source said.

On receiving the report of the clashes, the Churachandpur district police and Rapid Action Force rushed to the spot and ultimately opened tear gas shells to control the situation.

However, four Zomis and two Kukis got injuries in the clash, and around 25 persons from the two communities were also injured in the tear gas shell firing, the police said.

The injured persons were rushed to the Churachandpur district hospital for medical treatment.

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation, Dharun Kuma, IAS District Magistrate, Churachandpur district, in order states, in the exercise of the power conferred under section 144(2) CrPC 1973 extends and declares a prohibitory order for two months from December 18, 2023, till 18 February 2024, until further orders, the order states.

The whole area is under the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district more particularly Thingkangphi village and its adjoining areas.

The order also prohibits the assembly of five or more persons and prohibits the carrying of arms, sticks, swords, chemicals, or any other lethal weapons.

The order does not apply to the agencies of the government involved in the enforcement of the law and order and maintenance of essential services, the order states.