Manipur: Kuki-Zo organisations slam Kamjong arson attacks, seek justice & rehabilitation

Guwahati: A coalition of Kuki-Zo organizations has strongly condemned the recent arson and violence in Gampal and Haijang villages, located in Manipur’s Kamjong District, raising concerns about escalating ethnic tensions and the government’s response.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO-GHQ), Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Manipur (KCA-M), Kuki Women Union (KWU-GHQ), and Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) on Wednesday, released a joint statement describing the attacks as “acts of terror” that have inflicted severe emotional and psychological trauma on the local population.

The organizations expressed their concern over the destruction of homes and properties, as well as the severe emotional and psychological trauma inflicted on the local population, which already faces ethnic tensions in the region.

The statement asserted that the perpetrators of the attack had targeted innocent civilians, further destabilizing a region that is already under immense strain.

The organizations also criticised the Government of India, citing its failure to protect vulnerable populations and address the ongoing violence in the region.

In response to the violence and the threat it poses to peace, stability, and civilian life, the Kuki-Zo community, the organization seeks immediate rebuilding and restoration of Gampal and Haijang villages, including proper rehabilitation of affected families and fair compensation for losses.

The community urged the authority to deploy adequate, neutral security forces to ensure the safety and protection of the villagers and to prevent further violence. Moreover, they seek the provision of essential supplies, including food, medical aid, and shelter, to all those displaced or affected, ensuring their humanitarian needs are met without delay.

Further, the statement called on the central government to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace and prevent further violence.

“We urge the Government to act with immediacy, impartiality, and integrity,” the joint statement stressed.

The Kuki-Zo community also reiterated that the people of Gampal, Haijang, and the broader Kuki-Zo community deserve not only protection but also justice and peace.

Notably, alleged armed men attacked Gampal and Haijang villages and set fire to 15 houses on Wednesday morning in Manipur’s Kamjong district, which borders Myanmar to the east.