Shillong: The Director General of Police in Meghalaya, LR Bishnoi on Friday said that a thorough inquiry into the incident where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Mawlai Mawrow.

Unidentified miscreants on Sunday had set ablaze the police vehicle.

Following the incident, LR Bishnoi confirmed that a case has been registered, and a thorough inquiry into the matter has been initiated.

Speaking to the media, DGP Bishnoi assured the public that those responsible for this act of vandalism would not go unpunished.

He stated, “We will see after the preliminary inquiry what was the probable cause, and who were the people behind this incident. Those responsible will not be spared.”

The incident occurred on June 25, when a police Gypsy with the registration number ML 02 0603 was targeted by miscreants.

The vehicle was parked at the residential quarters of the Police Training School (PTS), Umran.

While the police are actively investigating the matter, Home Minister Prestone Tynsong declined to comment, stating that he is yet to receive detailed information regarding the incident.