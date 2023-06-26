SHILLONG: Over 8000 cattle across Meghalaya have been infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD).

This was informed by the Meghalaya animal husbandry and veterinary department.

Meghalaya animal husbandry and veterinary department secretary C Manjunatha informed that a total of 8177 cattle have been infected with lumpy skin disease since its outbreak in the state.

Of the total infected cattle, 101 have died.

However, 5884 cattle have recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, as many as 2192 cattle are still being treated for the infection.

Moreover, a total of 28,595 animals have been vaccinated for the disease, the Meghalaya animal husbandry and veterinary department informed.

Meanwhile, the department also informed that the African Swine Fever has been contained in Meghalaya.

“The last confirmed death of a pig due to ASF was on June 2, 2023 in Ri Bhoi district,” Manjunatha informed.